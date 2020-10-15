Laurel workgroup examines issue of vote by mail for 2021

Mayor Craig Moe has established a workgroup to explore the possibility of a creating a vote-by-mail system for the City of Laurel elections in November 2021.

Several municipalities in Prince George’s County and around Maryland have already moved to a vote-by-mail system due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Moe met with members of the City of Laurel Board of Election Supervisors to discuss that possibility as well as a contingency plan for the 2021 city elections.

The Board agreed to consider developing such a plan and requested that Moe add additional residents to the workgroup to assist them. Moe agreed with the Board’s recommendation to add The Honorable Donna Crary, Rhonda Whitley, Esquire and James Kole.

The workgroup will submit recommendations to Moe by Dec. 31.