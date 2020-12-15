Laurel updates MyLaurel MD app

The City of Laurel’s Information Technology Department has announced that it’s debuting the city’s new, updated Mobile App, MyLaurel MD.

Those who are already using the MyLaurel app will notice that it has a similar name for easy recognition. However, due to a change in vendors, users will need to reinstall the new MyLaurel MD App by going to Google Play or Apple.

The app will continue to allow citizens to connect to the city wherever necessary and residents will still be able to get news and emergency alerts, as well as report the issue if a light pole is out, the grass needs mowing, a pothole is found or a sidewalk is buckling.

As with any new technology, there may be a few glitches, so make sure to report any issues you may have to MyLaurel@laurel.md.us.