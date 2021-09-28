Laurel to prohibit single-use plastic bags

Mayor Craig Moe and the Laurel City Council have approved Ordinance No. 1977, prohibiting retail establishments from providing disposable single-use plastic bags at the point of sale. The Ordinance goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

In a related press release, the City reminded residents that single use plastic bags are not accepted in household recycling and are not biodegradable.

City administrators said they will provide residents with resources regarding information on purchasing reusable, biodegradable and compostable bags, an will also assist each business in educating employees and customers regarding this new legislation.