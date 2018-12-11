Laurel to Honor Veterans on Wreaths Across America Day

Hundreds of Laurel residents are participating in National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 15. Wreath laying ceremonies will take place at Arlington National Cemetery and 1,400 other locations, including Laurel’s Ivy Hill Cemetery.

Laurel Mayor Craig Moe, with American Legion Commander Shirley Luby, will host a kickoff event at the Laurel Municipal Center, 8103 Sandy Spring Road, that day at 11a.m. After the ceremony, volunteers will be given wreaths and join in a procession across the street to the Ivy Hill Cemetery to place them on the graves of veterans.