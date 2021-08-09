Laurel to get American Rescue Plan Act Funds

The City of Laurel is anticipating a $21.4 million allocation from the U.S. Treasury as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The first installment of more than $12 million dollars was received on Aug. 3. The second installment is expected within the next 12 months.

Mayor Craig Moe said the ARPA funds will be used to improve the quality of life for Laurel residents, to provide for immediate recovery needs, and to create a long-term investment for Laurel’s future.

The ARPA grant will provide financial support for specific projects and programs to businesses, non-profits, and organizations that were impacted by COVID-19.

The Mayor and City Council will provide various options for public input on how to use the funds. The Open Enrollment Application Period is expected to begin in November 2021.

Advertisement

To learn more about the program, visit www.cityoflaurel.org/arpa. To participate in the public survey and provide your input on how to use the funds, visit https://bit.ly/LaurelARPASurvey2021.