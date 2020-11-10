Laurel to host market on Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday will be held by the City of Laurel’s Department of Economic and Community Development on Saturday, Nov. 28 – the day after Black Friday. Local businesses are the cornerstone of a strong community and Mayor Craig A. Moe encourages all residents and visitors to support all of Laurel’s local entrepreneurs.

One way Laurel’s Department of Economic and Community Development will celebrate is hosting a Holiday Market on Main Street. The location will be just off of Main Street, at 41 B Street, from 12-5 p.m. The Holiday market will take place in a heated tent, with all the necessary safety precautions in place to shop safely. Social distancing, hand sanitizing, and temperature checks will be required of all attendees. Face masks are also required.