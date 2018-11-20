Laurel Offers Small Business Saturday Passport

Shoppers headed for Laurel on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 24, are asked to pick up a free Shop Small Passport from the lobby of the Laurel Municipal Center, at 8103 Sandy Spring Road. Those who shop at a participating small business Nov. 22-30 (visit www.cityoflaurel.org/shop-small to see the list of participating merchants) can have the passport stamped at each location.

Once six stamps are received, shoppers can turn in completed passports by Dec. 3 to the Laurel Municipal Center and a random winner of a gift basket filled with goods, coupons and gift cards from local businesses will be chosen and announced on Tuesday, Dec. 4. To participate in the promotion, call Leigha Steele at 301-725-5300, ext. 2302, or email atlsteele@laurel.md.us.