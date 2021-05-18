Laurel Mayor, Council approve fiscal ’22 budget/capital improvement program

City of Laurel Mayor Craig Moe has announced that the balanced fiscal 2022 Operating Budget and fiscal 2022–2027 Capital Improvement Program was approved a month early on April 26 by a unanimous vote from the Moe and the City Council.

The $36.75 million Operating Budget, was adopted without any tax rate increase, maintains city services, and includes a market adjustment and merit increase for city employees.

“We are not out of the woods yet with the pandemic. This budget will keep city services at their current levels, but we still have lots to do. We accomplished our goal to assure every effort was made to reduce expenditures, eliminate duplication and streamline services this coming budget year,” said Moe. “As well as help our local businesses recover from COVID-19. What we are doing here today, sets the tone for years to come.”

The City of Laurel Capital Improvement Program was approved with a total of $4,226,056 in requested funds for new projects; and $12,259,919 in requested funds for reauthorization. Funding sources include Public Safety Surcharge Retention, Speed Camera Net Revenue, Grants and Financing.

To review the approved document, visit www.cityoflaurel.org/baps/city-budgets.