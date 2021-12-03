City of Laurel mourns passing of former mayor Duniho

Former Mayor Doris (Dani) Duniho who passed away in late November. Duniho served as the City of Laurel’s first female Mayor from 1986 to 1990. Former Mayor Doris (Dani) Duniho who passed away in late November. Duniho served as the City of Laurel’s first female Mayor from 1986 to 1990.

Duniho also served as a member of the Laurel City Council from 1980 to 1986. She was only the fourth woman to serve on the City Council-becoming its president in 1983. Prior to becoming mayor, she was the chair of the Citizens Advisory Committee for Public Works and Chair of the Public Safety Committee. She also served on the Parks &Recreation Advisory Committee and was a charter member of the Laurel Oratorio Society.

Duniho was the daughter of the late Col. And Mrs. Peter Negri and was raised in Ocala, Fla. She was married to Michael “Mickey” Duniho for more than 55 years, and they were blessed with two sons. She and her husband Mickey were retired and living in Tucson, Ariz. The City of Laurel will fly flags at half-staff through 5 p.m. on Dec. 12.