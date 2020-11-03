Laurel honors businesses that feed the hungry

The City of Laurel is supplementing the funds that local organizations used to feed hungry people during the pandemic. Mayor Craig Moe and the City Council presented Fish of Laurel/Elizabeth House with a check for $29,800 and the Islamic Community Center of Laurel received $29, 945.

The money is part of the Cares Act federal funds that the City of Laurel received from Prince George’s County. Laurel’s Office of Emergency Management put together a Food Distribution program at the start of the pandemic and worked with community partners to distribute food, water, and other emergency supplies to individuals, families, homeless people, and those with special needs.

There have been numerous food drives and giveaways since March. Three other local organizations will be receiving reimbursement checks in the coming weeks.