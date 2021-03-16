Laurel gets grant for Main Street businesses

The City of Laurel was awarded $262,330 of emergency relief funds to support Main Street businesses through the Maryland Strong: Economic Recovery Initiative administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.

The award will be used to fund two new City of Laurel grant programs for businesses located within the city’s designated Main Street area. The Main Street Strong COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program will provide direct relief funds in the form of a grant to eligible businesses. The Main Street Marketing COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program will provide marketing support through paid services provided by My Content Co.