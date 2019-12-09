Laurel get funds for Main Street grants

The City of Laurel’s Office of Economic and Community Development (ECD) was the recipient of a $55,000 grant from the State of Maryland’s Department of Housing and Community Development. Considered one of the state’s most flexible revitalization programs, the City of Laurel was one of 58 locales that received the funds from the Community Legacy program.

“To be recognized as a vital part of the state of Maryland can only help us further support our local business owners,” said Mayor Craig Moe. “Receiving this funding can go to help enhance business workplaces and is one of the ways we can support Main Street in their bid to bring more diverse businesses to Main Street.”

“As the first and only state designated Main Street in Prince George’s County, we are proud to have received this grant award. The additional funding for our Main Street Façade Improvement Program will spur investment in our downtown properties and help us move forward with our goal of revitalization,” Laurel ECD Director Christian Pulley.

For more information, contact Leigha Steele at lsteele@laurel.md.us or call 301-725-5300, ext. 2302.