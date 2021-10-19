Laurel extends virtual government meetings timeframe

Mayor Craig Moe and Council President Valerie Nicholas have announced that City of Laurel government meetings will continue to be held virtually through 6 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2022, to ensure the safety of citizens and employees.

Mayor and city council Work Sessions and Meetings, along with the Commission, Board and Committee meetings, will be broadcast virtually on their perspective evenings using Zoom.

The meetings can also be viewed by tuning to Laurel TV, Comcast channel 996/71 and Verizon channel 12; on Laurel TV’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/LaurelTVOfficial ; or by watching it streamed on Laurel TV’s website at https://laureltv.org/watch-live.

The public is asked to submit written testimony on agenda items to Kimberley Rau, Laurel City clerk, at krau@laurel.md.us no later than 2 p.m. on meeting dates.

Those wishing to provide public comment at the virtual Mayor and City Council meetings may request Zoom Meeting information by contacting the Clerk’s Office via email or by calling 301-725-5300, ext. 2121 no later than 2 p.m. on the day of the meeting.