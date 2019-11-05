Laurel awards Main Street business grants

The City of Laurel has announced that four Main Street Grants have been awarded to three businesses within our Main Street grant area. The city’s interest in providing these grants is to help businesses succeed and grow on Main Street and in the process, continue to provide local jobs and create new jobs for residents of the greater Laurel area.

The City of Laurel has two Main Street Grant Programs: the Main Street Business Relocation Grant and the Main Street Storefront Façade Improvement Program. The goal of these programs is to provide business owners funding for startup or relocation costs.

The current grant recipients are:

● Sankofa Yoga and Wellness Center, 302 Main Street: awarded $10,000 by the Main Street Business Relocation Grant Program.

● Yogi Smile, 417 Main Street: awarded $5,000 by the Main Street Storefront Façade Improvement Program.

● Footage Society, 697 Washington Boulevard: awarded a total of $13,298 by the Main Street Business Relocation Grant Program and the Main Street Storefront Façade Improvement Program.

If you are thinking of starting a business on Main Street, call the Department of Economic and Community Development at 301-725-5300, ext. 2302.