Latest awarded government contracts

Transportation Management Services Inc., Sandy Spring, was awarded a $13,874,720 firm-fixed-price contract to provide transportation services throughout to the U.S. Army National Guard Bureau, Operational Contracting Division in Arlington, VA. https://www.tms.com/affiliations/

EG Designbuild LLC, Germantown, is awarded a $16,239,000 task order under a previously-awarded contract for construction of a Special Operations Forces watercraft maintenance facility at Naval Air Station in Key West, FL. https://eg-designbuild.com/

The MIL Corp., Bowie, is awarded an $80,864,126 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for systems engineering services for assigned Global Radio Frequency Intelligence Networks related technologies and systems in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Webster Outlying Field Integrated Command, Control and Intel Division in Patuxent River, MD. https://www.milcorp.com/about/corporate-affiliations/

Transoceanic Cable Ship Co. LLC, Baltimore, is awarded a modification the amount of $37,772,390 to provide one U.S. flagged cable ship CS Global Sentinel, which will be utilized to lay and repair cable for the Department of Defense worldwide for The Military Sealift Command in Norfolk, VA.

Murtech Inc., Glen Burnie, and 13 other companies will compete for each order of the $235,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the purpose of performing on-condition cyclic maintenance, modifications, modernizations and repairs, requiring the use of a dry dock as well as sustainment maintenance, modernization efforts on the Army Watercraft Fleet of vessels to the U.S. Army Contracting Command in Detroit Arsenal, Michigan. https://www.murtech.us/

KBRwyle Technical Solutions LLC, Columbia, was awarded a $78,252,029 modification for maintenance, supply, transportation and other logistics functions for the Army Prepositioned Stock-3 Charleston Afloat program for the U.S. Army Contracting Command in Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. https://www.kbr.com/en

GP Strategies Corp., Columbia, was awarded a $40,671,032 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for life cycle logistics support and chemical demilitarization training facility operations and maintenance to facilitate the mission of the U.S. Army Chemical Materiel Training Facility at Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD. https://www.gpstrategies.com/get-to-know/alliances-partners/

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Baltimore, is awarded a $32,070,700 firm-fixed-price task order for the construction of design-build project P224 Operations Support Facility and P999 Training Facility at Joint Expeditionary Base for The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command in Little Creek, VA. https://www.whiting-turner.com/diversity-inclusion/trade-partners-and-suppliers/

Lockheed Martin, Mission Systems and Training, Baltimore, is awarded a $14,184,813 order to provide engineering and management services for LCS-21 post shakedown availability for The U.S. Navy Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair in Bath, ME. https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/products/derco-aerospace/our-partners.html

NIKA Technologies, Rockville, and 6 other companies will compete for each order of the $50,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide medical project support services, facility support services, quantity verification and analysis services, project development support services and commissioning support services to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Huntsville, AL. https://www.nikasolutions.com/contact-us/

Encon Desbuild JV2 LLC, Bladensburg, HSU EGI JV LLC, Gaithersburg, MD; Matos Builders LLC, Baltimore, MD; Signature Renovations LLC, Capitol Heights, MD; and 6 other companies are awarded a combined $30,000,000 contract for facility repairs and renovations in multiple buildings, trailers and labs to The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division in Dahlgren, VA. https://www.encongroup.com/our-partners-v2, https://www.desbuild.com/contact-us/, http://www.hsubuilders.com/subcontractors-new, http://www.egi-corp.com/contact, http://matosbuilders.com/, https://signature-renovations.com/contact-us/

