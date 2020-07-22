Kuhn Hall project underway

The transformation of Fort Meade’s historic Kuhn Hall into a modern Education and Resiliency Center recently began with a flurry of sledgehammers in a wall breaking ceremony.

It took nine years of planning, a $3.6 million capital campaign, multiple redesigns, processing of an 800-item requirements list and exhaustive collaboration with five garrison commanders, numerous on-post agencies and innumerable community members. The 9,000-square-foot renovation is expected to take 9 to 12 months to complete.

The new Education and Resiliency Center will be designed to support soldiers at all stages of their careers as well as families and DoD civilians. The center will provide onsite classes, counseling and events, but also serve as a hub to connect individuals with services elsewhere on post, within the military and out through surrounding communities.

Photo: from left, Deon Viergutz of the Fort Meade Alliance talked with Col. Erich Spragg, Retired Col. Brian Foley and Retired Col. Ed Rothstein after the wall breaking ceremony.