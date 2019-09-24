Kudchadkar leaving CMC

The following letter has been released by Central Maryland Chamber (CMC) Board Chair Mary Bello upon the departure of President and CEO Raj Kudchadkar. His new destination has not been announced.

From: Mary Bello, Board Chairman

To: The members of the Central Maryland Chamber

It is with a sense of gratitude and confidence that I inform the Central Maryland Chamber membership that Raj Kudchadkar has decided to accept another position and will be departing his role as President and CEO of the Central Maryland Chamber (CMC) as of October 30, 2019.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Raj for his outstanding work over the past three years of his tenure. Through his sound leadership and strong relationship with our Board, I am proud of our progress and confident that our success will continue.

Raj spearheaded the merger of the Baltimore Washington Corridor Chamber and West Anne Arundel County Chamber to form one of the largest chambers of commerce in Maryland. Through this successful merger, the CMC distinguishes itself as the only regional chamber in the state that breaks down artificial barriers and brings together businesses across one of the most vibrant regions in the country.

During Raj’s tenure, the CMC’s capacity to support regional business has expanded in scope and depth. Through the creation of groups that foster economic development, networking and business connection efforts, the CMC has supported an environment of collaboration and growth in our region. On behalf of our members, Raj has established and built on strong relationships with business leaders, community stakeholders and elected officials to engage in full spectrum advocacy, spanning from the federal to local level.

Federal: The CMC has entered coalitions on the federal level that have pushed everything from better broadband access to rural communities to the formation of productive international trade pacts.

State/Local: On the state level, the CMC has been an integral partner in implementing several business tax credits and significantly reducing the impacts of burdensome business regulation. From working on medical sick leave to the minimum wage, the CMC has had a strong voice advancing the interest of businesses in our region and ensuring that unnecessary business regulations were not impeding business growth throughout the Central Maryland Region.

Transportation: The CMC has supported new bus transit routes, advocating for regional capital projects that expanded road capacity, adding new parks, as well as securing more sidewalks for walkability through local communities.

Now well established, the Central Maryland Chamber is ready to continue our momentum and move to the next chapter of our future. We are grateful for Raj’s leadership and will now search for a new leader that will build on the great foundation Raj has helped CMC build. Business does not end at our county and city borders. And as the only regional chamber in Maryland, the CMC is well positioned to continue and expand our efforts, promoting cross-collaboration and growth.

We wish him all the best for the future and you will be assured continued interaction as Raj has pledged to remain connected with the chamber well into the future.

Join me in thanking Raj for all of his hard work on behalf of the Central Maryland Chamber, our businesses and the community

