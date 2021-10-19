Komasinski appointed Global CEO Merkle

Dentsu International announced that Michael Komasinski is to be promoted to the role of Global CEO, Merkle and a member of the dentsu international executive team. Komasinski brings a wealth of experience having led Merkle across two of dentsu’s three regions.

Joining Merkle seven years ago as chief operating officer of agency services, Komasinski went on to become president of Merkle’s Europe, Middle East, and Africa region (EMEA), leading a business of more than $400 million in net revenue; during his four years within the EMEA business, it experienced five times over growth.

He currently serves as President of Merkle/CXM, Americas, and leader of the dentsu Customer Experience Management (CXM) Service Line in the Americas, overseeing all aspects of Merkle’s Americas regional operation. Komasinksi replaces Craig Dempster, who has been a member of the Merkle executive leadership team for nearly 15 years and joined dentsu during Merkle’s acquisition in 2016. He will retire from the business at the end of the year.

Komasinski’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for dentsu, as the business moves closer to its ambition of becoming the most integrated agency network in the world, that’s data-driven, tech-enabled and ideas led. Powered by Merkle, dentsu is focused on delivering growth for clients through its integrated human-centric solutions.

Columbia-based Merkle is one of dentsu’s six leadership brands. Earlier this year, the brand’s industry leadership was further reinforced with the acquisition of LiveArea, bolstering Merkle’s global experience and commerce capabilities, and further positioning the business as a go-to experience partner for businesses around the world.