KLNB sells $14.5M warehouse in Columbia

KLNB has announced the sale of the Mike’s Train House building in Columbia for $14.5 million.

The 123,000-square-foot building is located at 7020 Columbia Gateway Drive in Columbia Gateway Business Park and is the only warehouse/distribution building within Gateway.

The “new era” of retail is driving increasing demand for warehouse space in today’s economy and that trend is only accelerating as consumer habits change in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. “This was a rare opportunity for buyers looking in the region,” said Christopher Kubler, principal. “The inventory of available warehouses to purchase in the Baltimore Washington Corridor is extremely limited and there is little land available to construct new buildings.”