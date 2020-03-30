KLNB announces $7.4M sale in Columbia

KLNB has announced the sale of Rivers Corporate Centre in Columbia for $7.4 million (or $173 per rentable square feet). The 42,860 square-foot, two-story Class A office building located at 10330 Old Columbia Road was 100 percent leased at the time of sale.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to grow our portfolio throughout the state and in Howard County with this acquisition,” said Jay Baldwin, president, of Reliable Real Estate Services. “KLNB helped us execute our strategic goals and expand our portfolio.”

Craig Morrell, Brad Berzins and Don Schline of KLNB’s Investment Sales Team represented the seller, KC Rivers Development, and procured the buyer, which is an entity controlled by Reliable Real Estate Services.