Kittleman Seeks Members for Commission

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman is seeking applicants who are interested in serving on the Commission for Women. The new board member will serve the remainder of a five-year term, set to expire Nov. 3, 2022. To be eligible for consideration, candidates must be Howard County residents, 18 years of age or older, have an interest in women’s equality and be able to attend the commission’s meetings.

The meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Department of Community Resources and Services office, 9830 Patuxent Woods Drive, Columbia. Applicants should send a resume and a brief letter explaining why they want to serve on the commission to the Howard County Government, Office of the County Executive, Attn: David Lee, 3430 Court House Drive, Ellicott City, Md. 21043. The names of eligible applicants will be submitted to the county executive for approval and then to the county council for confirmation. The deadline to apply is Friday, Nov. 16.

For more information about the Commission for Women, contact the Department of Community Resource and Services at 410-313-6400 or visit www.howardcountymd.gov/CFW.