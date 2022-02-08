Kittleman certified for public campaign finance in Howard

Allan Kittleman announced that his campaign has been officially certified by the Maryland Board of Elections to participate in Howard County’s public campaign finance program, the Citizens’ Election Fund.

The Howard County’s Citizens’ Election Fund seeks to end undue influence in politics by limiting donations from individuals to $250 for the entire election, as well as prohibiting donations from any businesses, PACs, or other special interest groups. To certify in the Citizens’ Election Fund, a county executive candidate had to receive more than 500 donations from Howard County residents totaling more than $40,000.

“I want to thank the people of Howard County who helped us reach this historic milestone,” said Kittleman. “The momentum for our campaign is growing as demonstrated by our strong grassroots support.”

Since mid-October, Kittleman received donations from more than 900 Howard County residents, which will generate a match from the Citizens’ Election Fund of $380,000. Matching funds from the Citizens’ Election Fund for a Howard County Executive race are capped at $700,000, which means that Kittleman’s campaign is eligible to receive another $320,000 from the Citizens’ Election Fund.