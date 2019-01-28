KeyW Awarded $53M in Contract Awards

The KeyW Holding Corp., of Hanover, announced approximately $53 million in new business awards and contract extensions and increases to ceiling value on prime contracts. The awards have an estimated period of performance of four to five years, and the new business is expected to begin contributing to revenue by the third quarter of 2019.

The awards align with KeyW’s competencies in intelligence fusion and training solutions for defense intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions; intelligence analysis applications and services for counterterrorism missions; and operational cyber training solutions for intelligence community applications.