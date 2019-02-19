KeyImpact Sales expands to Hawaii

Odenton-based KeyImpact Sales & Systems has acquired Rainbow Sales & Marketing (RSM), a foodservice and retail broker in Hawaii. With this purchase, KeyImpact now covers the entire contiguous United States, Alaska and Hawaii. RSM, located in Honolulu, was founded in 1968 and is owned by John Schilf.

Schilf has more than 30 years of experience in the foodservice and retail industries, including more than 13 years in Hawaii. He will continue to lead RSM’s day-to-day operations as a division of KeyImpact. Earlier this year, KeyImpact bought PAMS Inc., a Pomona, Calif.-based packaging, supply, janitorial, and sanitation manufacturer sales agency doing business across California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon, Idaho, Washington, Alaska and Hawaii.