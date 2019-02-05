Kennedy Krieger to Expand Narcotic-Free Chronic Pain Program

The state of Maryland has awarded Kennedy Krieger Institute, which operates an office in Odenton, $635,000 to enhance a specialized program for the prevention of opioid dependence, abuse and addiction in children and adolescents with chronic pain. The grant will allow the Institute’s Pediatric Pain Rehabilitation Program to include opiate avoidance education and outreach to community pediatricians and primary care physicians, and will increase the program’s patient capacity.

The funding will expand the reach and services of Kennedy Krieger’s chronic pain rehabilitation program. Individuals in the program will receive evaluation and treatment recommendations. When appropriate, treatment will be provided from a continuum of services available from an interdisciplinary team at Kennedy Krieger. It will also help the organization expand its community support of patients and parents to reduce recidivism; provide training to community providers and develop a statewide advisory group.