Kennedy Krieger expands in Maple Lawn 

Kennedy Krieger Institute recently opened the second location of its International Center for Spinal Cord Injury, building upon a 15-year legacy of providing “Hope Through Motion” for adults and children with spinal cord injuries. This satellite location was made possible through a generous donation from Phyllis and Sidney Bresler, Sarah and Jonathan Bresler and The Robert I. Schattner Foundation Inc.

Fulton, the new 9,500-square-foot facility offers the same comprehensive, one-of-a-kind medical and rehabilitative approach as does the center’s original location in Baltimore City, with the latest in high-tech rehabilitation equipment and advanced robotic technology designed to improve functioning for those with spinal cord injuries and disorders. Additional highlights include a wellness gym, adult and pediatric therapy spaces, aquatherapy-based gait training, dual ground-level entrances and space for future expansion.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Bresler family and The Robert I. Schattner Foundation,” said Dr. Cristina Sadowsky, clinical director of the International Center for Spinal Cord Injury, and associate professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Johns Hopkins Medicine. “Their support allows us to impact even more patients through our evidence-based rehabilitative interventions based on comprehensive medical care. These interventions are meant to improve patients’ daily functioning by inducing positive neuroplastic changes in the brain and nervous system.”