Kelsey’s: A wee bit of Ireland in Ellicott City

The first choice you get to make at Kelsey’s in Ellicott City is to turn right or left.

Going left leads to a cozy dining room with comfy booths as well as tables that can be arranged in various combinations. A crackling fire adds to the ambiance.

Turn right and you are transported to an Irish Pub with a wooden bar and saddle stools. High top tables provide a perch for a meal or just a snack with a drink.

The expansive list of entrees makes Kelsey’s a delectable destination for lunch, dinner, Sunday Brunch or late night snack. But it’s an Irish eatery, after all, so the menu includes corned beef and cabbage, Shepherd’s Pie and, a special treat, Mollie Malone’s Meatloaf.

But this is Maryland, so of course, Kelsey’s offers seafood including a tasty and meaty crab cake. And there are healthy salads and lighter fare, too. Thankfully, the menu includes gluten free options.

You want unique?

Don’t pass up the Corned Beef Poppers. These braised brisket beauties, dipped in Guinness mustard sauce, are a great Happy Hour snack or something to share before an entrée.

The Corned Beef Burger will change your view of what a burger can be.

Kelsey’s French Fries, with a shaker of Parmesan cheese and seasoning – yes, you can douse it with vinegar if you want – is an excellent choice.

Some time ago, Kelsey’s expanded to offer a private room for special occasions as well as catering for home or office.

With convenient, parking, Kelsey’s in Normandy Square is a solid choice for a dinner outing. With Happy Hour prices from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., along with an assortment of Irish and local beers, Kelsey’s is also a great choice after work. Some evenings live music gets the place hopping.

Kelsey’s is a do it all neighborhood eatery that is a welcome location to meet with friends or to make new ones. If you can’t make a trip to Ireland any time soon, take a trip to Kelsey’s. You’ll know what it means to be Irish.

8480 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043

(410) 418-9076