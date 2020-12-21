KBR consolidates, adds jobs in Maple Lawn

KBR, a global consulting, technology and engineering solutions firm, is planning to expand its operations in Howard County through the consolidation and relocation of 320 full-time jobs and an additional 48 new jobs during the next five years.

Houston-based KBR has signed a lease for 65,000 square feet at 8120 Maple Lawn Boulevard that will serve as its regional office, as well as expand its existing space on Columbia Gateway Drive in Columbia. Currently, the company has more than 1,700 employees in Maryland and operates independent office locations internationally in more than 40 countries.

To assist with project costs related to the project, the Maryland Department of Commerce has approved a $500,000 conditional loan contingent on job creation and capital investment, and the company is eligible for additional state assistance, including the Job Creation Tax Credit. The Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA) has approved a $50,000 conditional loan as well.