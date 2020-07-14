KatzAbosch releases COVID-19 survey

Columbia-based KatzAbosch has released a Medical Community COVID-19 Survey to get a sense of how medical practices are responding to the COVID-19 crisis. The firm asked approached its medical clients and contacts to participate in this peer survey in order to provide general benchmarking data to the community and all local practices around the impact COVID-19 has had on the medical industry.

The goal of the survey is to help reinforce operational best practices and highlight planning opportunities to allow local practices to succeed in the next 3 to 6 months.

Upon completing the five-minute survey, participants will receive a report helping them better understand the current trends within the medical industry. It will include insight on how peers have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and how they are preparing for the upcoming months.