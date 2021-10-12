Kane selected as Maryland Chamber president/CEO

The Maryland Chamber of Commerce has announced its board of directors has appointed Mary Kane as president and CEO.

Kane has an extensive background in leading state, federal and global organizations, most recently at the U.S. State Department as director of the National Museum of American Diplomacy. An attorney, she also served as Secretary of State in Maryland from 2003-2007 and as executive director at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce from 2008-2011.

During her tenure leading the National Museum of American Diplomacy, Kane repositioned the organization by successfully fundraising $7 million and lobbying Congress to rename and rebrand the museum to increase its public profile and interest in the history and significance of the U.S. State Department.

Kane also served as chair of the board of trustees of Mount St. Mary’s University & Seminary from 2016-2021, and as president and CEO of Sister Cities International from 2011-2017.