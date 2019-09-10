Kalyanaraman confirmed as Arundel health officer

In a unanimous vote, the Anne Arundel County Council confirmed County Executive Steuart Pittman’s nomination of Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman as the county health officer. Passage of the resolution gives Maryland Governor Larry Hogan the authority to appoint Kalyanaraman as Anne Arundel County Health Officer.

Prior to his nomination, Kalyanaraman was the chief health officer for Health Care for the Homeless, a nonprofit organization with 250 staff that provides health care and housing support to 10,000 people annually.

He has a bachelor’s of science degree from Yale University and received his doctor of medicine from SUNY Brooklyn School of Medicine. He is board certified in internal medicine and has nearly 10 years of senior health management experience.