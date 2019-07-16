Kaii-Ziegler to run P & Z, Hager moves to Exec’s office

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced that Steven Kaii-Ziegler will be the new director of the Office of Planning and Zoning, beginning July 31.

Kaii-Ziegler has three decades of planning experience in the region.

Phil Hager, the county’s current planning director, will move to a new role working directly with Pittman’s Office on redevelopment projects.

“Steve is a forward-thinking professional who has led the planning offices in four Maryland counties,” said County Executive Pittman. “He is an innovative leader with expertise in climate change, smart growth, sustainable infrastructure and community engagement. Steve shares my passion for land preservation, environmental protection and sustainable growth, and he knows how to get there.”

Kaii-Ziegler is currently the director of the Charles County Department of Planning and Growth Management. During his tenure, he supervised the adoption of small area plans and oversaw a major overhaul of the development review process to improve efficiency and reduce review times. He has also been a supervisor for the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission and a division chief for the City of Alexandria Department of Planning and Zoning. He has also served as planning director for Frederick, Harford and Queen Anne’s counties.

Pittman also announced a town hall meeting to introduce the new director for Thursday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m. at Severna Park High School.