Juniper Apartments, with affordable units, to open in Downtown Columbia

Juniper, a 382-apartment building in Downtown Columbia, will be move-in ready at the beginning of 2020. The first residences in the Merriweather District, Juniper features studio and 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom residences with an array of amenities including outdoor terraces, a courtyard and pool, maker studio, music parlor and large fitness center.

The building will include the first affordable housing units in Downtown Columbia interspersed throughout. They will be indistinguishable from the market rate apartments and all will feature the same first-class fixtures, finishes and appliances. Juniper also features street-level retail, restaurants and will be steps away from Color Burst Park. Pre-leasing begins in October.