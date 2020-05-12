July 4 Fireworks canceled by Howard Rec & Parks

Howard County Department of Recreation & Parks has canceled plans for July 4th fireworks, hosted annually at Lake Kittamaqundi in Columbia. The Department also canceled all weddings and other large gatherings at their facilities through June 14th. Each couple was contacted by the Department and was given the opportunity for a refund or to reschedule.

By May 15, the County will evaluate if weddings may resume starting June 15. Additionally, the department canceled all programs, classes, events, and leagues through May 31. Amid continued mitigation measures, some programming has been made available online for Howard County residents to access.

Recreation & Parks plans to begin offering online programming for new and currently enrolled participants. The first online courses will be those easiest to transfer to an online format. This includes, but it not limited to, courses in cooking, fitness and lectures. Online programs will be posted as they come available at www.howardcountymd.gov/athomewithhocorec.

The Department plans to continue online programming after stay-at-home and other mitigation measures are lifted, advancing equity for residents who may not have had access previously due to lack of transportation, childcare, or were home-bound.

Beginning the week of May 11, the county will reopen handball courts. Additionally, the Worthington Dog Park will reopen on Wednesday, May 13, for members that are pre-registered. To preregister for a 45-minute slot, dog owners can visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/howardcounty or call 410-313-7275.