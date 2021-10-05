Jordan named president of regional SIOR Chapter

Kate Jordan, principal of Lee & Associates | Maryland, has been elected president of the Maryland, District of Columbia and Northern Virginia Chapter of the Society of Industrial and Office REALTORS (SIOR).

The local chapter of the national organization encompasses the District of Columbia, the state of Maryland and the counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William, as well as the cities of Alexandria, Falls Church and Manassas within the Commonwealth of Virginia. Jordan also serves as Vice President for NAIOP Maryland, which represents the interests of the commercial real estate industry throughout the state.

Jordan becomes the third female to hold this distinction for the local SIOR Chapter and, nationally, there are currently three women presidents among the 48 chapters.