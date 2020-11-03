JACS Solutions leases in BWI Tech Park

Technology company JACS Solutions has signed a lease with St. John Properties for 15,000 square feet at 809 Pinnacle Drive, Linthicum. The company expects to relocate approximately 30 employees from Howard County to Anne Arundel County by Nov. 1.

JACS Solutions designs and manufactures custom-built, commercial-grade smart devices and touch displays. More than one million JACS products have been deployed in more than 55 countries by health care, transportation, manufacturing, finance and retail companies, as well as educational institutions and entities in the public sector. The company has a subsidiary company in China that handles the majority of manufacturing but plans to retrofit a portion of the new space in Linthicum for such use in the future.