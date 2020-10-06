Izraelson named Grass Roots executive director

Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center has selected Dr. Mariana Izraelson, an experienced leader of nonprofit organizations in Maryland, to replace former Executive Director Ayesha Holmes, who has accepted a position as state Director for the No Kid Hungry campaign at Share Our Strength. Izraelson will assume her new position Oct. 12.

Izraelson most recently served as CEO at La Comunidad Hispana in Kennett Square, Pa. She was also employed as executive director of Shepherd’s Clinic, in Baltimore and director, outpatient services, for Ashley Addiction Treatment, in Havre de Grace. She has a Doctor of Clinical Psychology from the American School of Professional Psychology, Argosy University-Northern Virginia. She is a licensed Project Management Professional and Licensed Clinical Alcohol & Drug Counselor.

“We are very pleased to have Mariana Izraelson assume leadership at Grassroots,” said Past President Nicholas J. Langhauser, who served as chair of the search committee. “She has the experience and skills to lead Grassroots during a period of change for the organization brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the dramatic increase in delivery of services.”

During the fiscal year ending June 30, Grassroots served 340 people in its shelter programs and 921 individuals at the Grassroots Day Resource Center, handled 33,474 calls to its Hotline and made 2,825 face-to-face contacts. The Mobile Crisis Team made 721 community responses and 143 clients were enrolled in the Substance Use Treatment program.