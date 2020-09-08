It’s Post Time for Preakness Oct. 3

The Stronach Group and the Maryland Jockey Club, owners of the Preakness Stakes, announced that Preakness 145 will proceed – without fans in attendance – on Oct. 3 at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course, which will be televised live on NBC from 4:30-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The Stronach Group and 1/ST have implemented industry-leading, rigorous safety and prevention measures for COVID-19. As such, only essential racing personnel and horsemen will be permitted on-site at Pimlico on race day. Preakness 145 will operate in full compliance with all state, county and local health department orders and will follow all current and recommended Centers for Disease Control precautions and safeguards to ensure the health and safety of the limited number of essential racing personnel and participants required.

Existing ticket holders that have already purchased tickets will have the option to either transfer their purchased tickets to next year’s Preakness 146 or to apply for a full refund. Information on ticket transfer or refund options is available at www.preakness.com, via email at tickets@preakness.com or by calling 877-206-8042.

For the first time since its inception, Preakness will represent the third jewel of the coveted Triple Crown and will feature an all-stakes program with $3.35 million in purses, including the 96th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes. Additionally, 2020 will mark the first time that the winner of the Preakness Stakes, or of any Triple Crown race, will qualify for November’s Breeders’ Cup Classic as part of the Breeders’ Cup “Win and You’re In” Challenge Series.

Wagering on Preakness 145 can be accessed, with handicapping tools available on the 1/ST BET app.