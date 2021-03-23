IronNet merges with LGL Systems Acquisition Group 

Maple Lawn-based IronNet Cybersecurity has signed a definitive business combination agreement with LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company formed to help advance domestic and international defense. The transaction will allow IronNet to accelerate its growth trajectory in the rapidly growing cybersecurity market and to capitalize on strong demand for new and more effective ways to defend against growing cyberthreats.

Upon close of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and will trade under the ticker symbol IRNT.