IronNet Cybersecurity announces growth plans in EMEA

Maple Lawn-based IronNet Cybersecurity, which operates in the Collective Defense and Network Traffic Analysis space, announced a major expansion and investment in the Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa market (known as EMEA) via a new partnership with U.K.-based managed security service provider ITC Secure.

In addition, IronNet has established its EMEA headquarters in London, where it has appointed industry veteran Justin Coker as vice president of EMEA to lead its operations in the market.

IronDome is a revolutionary way to defend against sophisticated and well-funded cyber adversaries by enabling organizations to join resources and envision impending potential threats to collectively defend against targeted attacks. The platform applies advanced behavioral analytics, AI and machine learning techniques to network traffic data and combines the tradecraft knowledge of the best offensive and defensive cyber operators in the world with world-class mathematicians and data scientists.

Using IronNet’s IronDefense Network Traffic Analysis platform and the industry’s first and only real-time collective defense system, IronDome, ITC’s new managed service will be delivered and controlled by its security operations center. Through this global partnership, companies will be better positioned to proactively defend against sophisticated cyberthreats at scale.

According to research and advisory company Gartner, information security and risk management end-user spending in the infrastructure protection segment within the enterprise market in EMEA is projected to reach $7.2 billion in 2023, reflecting 8.8 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Even greater growth in spending is anticipated in the security services segment. Gartner estimates that EMEA’s spending in this segment is projected to reach $31 billion in 2023, reflecting 7.2 percent CAGR.

“Cyberwarfare doesn’t recognize geographical boundaries and neither does our mission at IronNet,” said Gen. (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet chairman and co-CEO, as well as former Director of the U.S. National Security Agency and Founding Commander of the U.S. Cyber Command. “The joint offering with ITC will empower more companies to proactively defend against sophisticated cyber threats at scale. And having a strong leader like Justin Coker growing IronNet’s presence in Europe will help us meet more customers where they are in their unique cybersecurity defense needs.”