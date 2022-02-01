Interactive tool announced for ‘Walk & Roll Anne Arundel!’

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Office of Transportation released a new interactive web map that will allow residents to submit input for the County’s Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan (PBMP), Walk & Roll Anne Arundel!

It is the first update in nearly 10 years to the county’s pedestrian and bicycle master plan and will be a vision for walking, bicycling and rolling (by wheelchair, roller skates, scooter, or any other active transportation device) in the county.

Residents can “drop a pin” or draw a line on a segment and then comment directly into the map and see what others have said. This will help the county gain insight on where critical improvements are necessary.

To participate, visit www.aacounty.org/walkroll . The interactive web map will be available through March 1. There will also be additional opportunities for input through public meetings to be held until the end of the summer.