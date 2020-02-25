Inside Merriweather Doc Premieres on MPT

Inside Merriweather, a 26-minute, behind-the-scenes look at more than 50 years of performances and news about Columbia’s Merriweather Post Pavilion, recently premiered on Maryland Public Television (MPT). The show’s timeline spans from the venue’s early days as the summer home of the National Symphony Orchestra to today’s almost-complete renovation and hosting artists from various parts of the musical spectrum.

It includes interviews with Jean Parker, long-time manager of the pavilion; former promoter Durwood Settles; Ian Kennedy of the Downtown Columbia Arts & Culture Commission; and Howard County Councilmember Deb Jung, among others. To view the program, visit https://video.mpt.tv/video/inside-merriweather-4hnjoy