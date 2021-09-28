Inner Arbor Trust addresses Merriweather, Chrysalis incident

Nina Basu, president and CEO of the Inner Arbor Trust, addressed the incident from the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 18 ― which concerned a Hall & Oates rehearsal and sound check at Merriweather Post Pavilion that occurred during the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s nearby performance of Peter And The Wolf at the Chrysalis ― as follows:

“Dear Guests:

“On behalf of the Inner Arbor Trust, and the entire Merriweather Symphony Woods neighborhood, we are deeply sorry about the concert interruptions at Saturday’s free family performance by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra of Peter and the Wolf featuring Wordsmith. We are heartbroken that this was your experience at the Chrysalis as guests and heartbroken that the artists also had this experience. As an organization, we are committed to providing opportunities for free performances for our entire community, and especially children and families. We hope that you consider visiting us again and giving us another chance to provide you and your family with great arts experiences at the Chrysalis.”

Basu said the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra “phenomenally managed a difficult situation” and graciously offered the Inner Arbor Trust’s concert patrons up to four free tickets to enjoy the orchestra uninterrupted at one of two upcoming Family series concerts.