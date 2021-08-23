Inc. magazine ranks Leap No. 637 on the top 5000

Inc. magazine revealed that Leap – an all-in-one home improvement digital sales platform based in Columbia – is ranked No. 637 on the annual Inc. 5000 list.

The list is widely regarded as the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies and represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Our team is honored to be recognized among this prestigious list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies,” said Leap CEO, Patrick Fingles. “From the start, we knew Leap’s digital sales software had the potential to upend the traditional pad-and-paper business model home contractors had been using for decades. This nationally recognized growth is a testament to our team’s rapid traction among a highly-specialized market—and we’re only just getting started.”

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Leap experienced a three-year revenue growth of 756 percent, positioning them comfortably within the top fifth of the Inc. 5000 list. Built and backed by experienced home improvement professionals, Leap is the first end-to-end contract sales software, digitizing every stage of the in-home sales process. Leap had previously been recognized as No. 21 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals: D.C. Metro list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Washington, D.C., area-based private companies.