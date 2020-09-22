Inc. 5000 names Maryland’s fastest growing companies in 2020

According to the Maryland Department of Commerce, a total of 149 Maryland businesses have been named to the latest Inc. 5000 rankings, the highest recorded amount for the state in nearly a decade.

These companies, now considered among the fastest-growing companies in the country, include 13 specifically named among the top 500 in the nation. Click here to read the full list and sort by Maryland companies.

The recent announcement highlights a variety of industries, with a significant number of companies falling within the Government Services, Information Technology, and Construction sectors throughout the state.

Topping the list for Maryland is Hunt A Killer, an interactive murder mystery game explored through a monthly subscription box delivered to your door. The company – ranking number six on the Inc. 5000 overall – has experienced more than 20,000 percent growth over the past three years.

Top Fastest Growing Companies in Maryland 2020 Rank Company Growth Industry City 6 Hunt A Killer 20485% Consumer Products & Services Baltimore 122 Four Twelve Roofing 3047% Construction Baltimore 127 mPower 2922% Government Services North Bethesda 128 Ad Hoc Research LLC 2885% Government Services Havre de Grace 140 Clear Ridge Defense 2650% Government Services Baltimore 226 Capital Brand Group 1954% Construction Silver Spring 276 Impyrian 1623% Engineering Fulton 304 DecisionPoint Corporation 1489% Government Services Gaithersburg 377 Hop Havoc 1209% Food & Beverage Williamsport 425 T-Rex Solutions 1080% Government Services Greenbelt 452 Confidio 1015% Health Towson 463 Premier Enterprise Solutions 989% IT Management Upper Marlboro 495 Grant Leading Technology 940% IT Management Riverdale

According to previous Inc. 5000 lists, the last highest rankings the state of Maryland had was 155 companies in 2012, and 153 companies in 2011, respectively. View this year’s Inc. 5000 list in its entirety.