Inc. 5000 names Maryland’s fastest growing companies in 2020

According to the Maryland Department of Commerce, a total of 149 Maryland businesses have been named to the latest Inc. 5000 rankings, the highest recorded amount for the state in nearly a decade.
These companies, now considered among the fastest-growing companies in the country, include 13 specifically named among the top 500 in the nation. Click here to read the full list and sort by Maryland companies.
The recent announcement highlights a variety of industries, with a significant number of companies falling within the Government Services, Information Technology, and Construction sectors throughout the state.
Topping the list for Maryland is Hunt A Killer, an interactive murder mystery game explored through a monthly subscription box delivered to your door. The company – ranking number six on the Inc. 5000 overall – has experienced more than 20,000 percent growth over the past three years.
|Top Fastest Growing Companies in Maryland 2020
|Rank
|Company
|Growth
|Industry
|City
|6
|Hunt A Killer
|20485%
|Consumer Products & Services
|Baltimore
|122
|Four Twelve Roofing
|3047%
|Construction
|Baltimore
|127
|mPower
|2922%
|Government Services
|North Bethesda
|128
|Ad Hoc Research LLC
|2885%
|Government Services
|Havre de Grace
|140
|Clear Ridge Defense
|2650%
|Government Services
|Baltimore
|226
|Capital Brand Group
|1954%
|Construction
|Silver Spring
|276
|Impyrian
|1623%
|Engineering
|Fulton
|304
|DecisionPoint Corporation
|1489%
|Government Services
|Gaithersburg
|377
|Hop Havoc
|1209%
|Food & Beverage
|Williamsport
|425
|T-Rex Solutions
|1080%
|Government Services
|Greenbelt
|452
|Confidio
|1015%
|Health
|Towson
|463
|Premier Enterprise Solutions
|989%
|IT Management
|Upper Marlboro
|495
|Grant Leading Technology
|940%
|IT Management
|Riverdale
According to previous Inc. 5000 lists, the last highest rankings the state of Maryland had was 155 companies in 2012, and 153 companies in 2011, respectively. View this year’s Inc. 5000 list in its entirety.