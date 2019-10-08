Inc. 5000 cyber company opens in Columbia

Cyber company CNF Technologies Corp. will open its first location outside of Texas in at a 3,000-square-foot space at 7110 Samuel Morse Drive, in Columbia Gateway Business Park. It will be the company’s fourth location total.

In August 2019, Inc. magazine announced that CNF was no. 3,409 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, which ranks of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. It made the ranking based on its three-year revenue growth of 104 percent.

“With our skilled professionals and passionate team, we’ve grown our business from 40 to more than 100 employees in less than four years,” said CEO Roxanne Ramirez, in a recent statement. “As a result of this growth, we have expanded into two locations at Port San Antonio including the Project Tech building. We have leased over 13,000 square feet and we are currently building out the office space.”