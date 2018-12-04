Improved Bridge Columbia Complete

Improvements have been completed to the pedestrian bridge that crosses Route 29 in Columbia. The improvements included the installation of a new spiraling geodesic tube around the bridge, upgraded lighting and additional safety enhancements.

A feasibility study on bridge upgrades began in 2014 and was completed in 2015. Public meetings and opportunities for input were held in fall 2016 and a design study was completed in December 2016. The spiraling geodesic tube was the clear community choice among four options for the bridge. In addition to enhanced lighting, the county is in the process of upgrading the security cameras to allow the police department to access clearer images from the bridge.