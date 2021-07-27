ID Technologies acquires Attila Security

ID Technologies, an Ashburn, Va.-based technology provider backed by The Acacia Group, announced today that it has acquired Attila Security, of Columbia, which develops data security products with customers across the U.S. federal government.

Attila Security will integrate with the company’s Archon secure solutions division, adding complementary product IP and technical capabilities, new customers and greater sales capacity to the Archon secure product portfolio. The addition of Attila will strengthen Archon’s position as a premier Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) enterprise solution provider.

Attila was established in 2018 as a cybersecurity company. Since then, it has gained an enviable reputation for the simplicity and effectiveness of its data protection innovations deployed for U.S. national security and commercial customers. Its flagship capability is the Go Silent Platform that enables secure data access globally by creating a true end-to-end encrypted link between end-user devices and enterprise or tactical servers.

The GoSilent Platform utilizes the smallest and lightest National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) and CSfC Certified Hardware Encryptor for secure communications that is compatible with any IP-enabled device and requires near zero configuration.

Attila Security CEO Gregg Smith will continue to lead the Attila team as they join ID Technologies, ensuring that their current customers and partners continue to benefit from Attila Security’s products and capabilities.