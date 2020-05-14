I.M.P. joins coalition to save independent music venues

I.M.P., which promotes most concerts at Columbia’s Merriweather Post Pavilion and at various venues in the Washington, D.C. market, has joined the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), a coalition of independent concert venues that has asked Congress for financial assistance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NIVA, which represents more than 800 prominent venues across the U.S., was recently founded due to venues’ ongoing need for assistance while their businesses remain closed, according to various media sources.

The letter, issued to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, details requests and recommendations based on the current challenges for concert venues, where the cancellation of schedule and tours has decimated the main income streams.

NIVA has requested that the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program offered more help for such businesses that have had to close. Member requests include increasing the program’s loan cap and extending the program until all the affected businesses can resume operations at full capacity.