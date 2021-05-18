Huntress raises $40M to expand cybersecurity

Huntress, of Ellicott City, announced a $40 million Series B investment round led by JMI Equity. The funding will enable Huntress to continue expanding its cybersecurity platform to meet the evolving needs of its partners – managed service providers (MSPs) and value added resellers (VARs) that deliver security services to small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs).

In addition, ForgePoint Capital and Gula Tech Adventures have increased their existing investments in Huntress to support the company’s ambitious goal of elevating SMBs above the cybersecurity poverty line.

Huntress enables businesses to identify and eliminate attackers who have bypassed preventive tools and are hiding within exposed IT environments. By combining a powerful SaaS platform with a highly skilled ThreatOps team, Huntress finds and stops attacks that other security solutions miss – while reducing the cost and complexity barriers that prevent small businesses from acquiring enterprise-grade defenses.

This funding comes 10 months after the launch of the Huntress Security Platform, which saw the company extend its core capabilities – the identification and removal of persistent malware — to include ransomware detection, port scanning, antivirus management and more. The company also recently announced the acquisition of network-aware endpoint detection and response (EDR) technology from San Antonio-based startup Level Effect.

Huntress partners with more than 1,500 resellers which in turn support more than 25,000 end customer organizations. It previously secured an $18 million Series A investment round led by ForgePoint Capital in February 2020.